Lily Hadinoto, 69, loving wife of the late Ario P. Hadinoto, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Lily was born in Kowloon, Hong Kong, February 10, 1951.
She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Hadinoto of Wallingford, Kreshna "Jay" Hadinoto of Meriden; her grandson Richard Hadinoto; her four older brothers, and her younger sister. She was predeceased by her younger brother and older sister.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. A eulogy and small service will be offered at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, http://themmrf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/
