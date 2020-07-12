Auntie Lily, as our family knew her, will be sorely missed. For many years, we benefited from her talents as a hairdresser and esthetician. In and out of her salon, Auntie Lily was always unfailingly kind and generous. An avid gardener, she often shared her produce with us. She was also a kind caretaker to our pets. Auntie Lily sought to expand her musical horizons and took up the "guzheng," a Chinese stringed instrument, along with voice lessons, later in life. We will always remember her kindness and adventurous spirit.



-The Sit Family

Friend