Lily Hadinoto
2/10/1951 - 6/30/2020
Lily Hadinoto, 69, loving wife of the late Ario P. Hadinoto, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Lily was born in Kowloon, Hong Kong, February 10, 1951.

She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Hadinoto of Wallingford, Kreshna "Jay" Hadinoto of Meriden; her grandson Richard Hadinoto; her four older brothers, and her younger sister. She was predeceased by her younger brother and older sister.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. A eulogy and small service will be offered at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, http://themmrf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/ . For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:45 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
JUL
16
Service
07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Ng Mei Chun
Sister
July 10, 2020
To the Hadinoto Family,

My condolences to your family for such a great loss. It filled me with great sadness to learn of Lily's passing. Lily will be forever remembered as being kind, warm, generous and talented. I sang with her at a singing club, and I will carry all those memories of her in my heart. I will miss her a lot.

From a friend,
Choi Ngan Lee
Choi Ngan Lee
Friend
July 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayer are with you
Rosa Mak
Classmate
July 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful auntie. We will love you and miss you always. RIP❤
Catherine, Simon and Cecilia
July 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Etienne Fung
Family
July 9, 2020
Dear Kenny , Jay and Ricky,
We are very thankful for 35 years of friendship with Lily. Not only was she a wonderful hairstylist and singer, she was also a faithful participant in our Cantonese Ladies Bible group for the past 15 years. We are going to miss her melodious Scripture reading and insightful discussions tremendously.
Miss you on earth, but see you in heaven.
Carolyn and Roy Smith
Friend
July 9, 2020
Dear Ken, Jay and family,
We are deeply saddened by your loss. Lily was a kind, talented person and a good friend. She will be missed greatly. We are honored and blessed to have known her. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
With deepest sympathy,
Amy, Daniel and family
Amy Huie-Li
Friend
July 9, 2020
Ken, Jay, and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I knew and worked with your father and also knew your mother.
Bud Capella
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Auntie Lily, as our family knew her, will be sorely missed. For many years, we benefited from her talents as a hairdresser and esthetician. In and out of her salon, Auntie Lily was always unfailingly kind and generous. An avid gardener, she often shared her produce with us. She was also a kind caretaker to our pets. Auntie Lily sought to expand her musical horizons and took up the "guzheng," a Chinese stringed instrument, along with voice lessons, later in life. We will always remember her kindness and adventurous spirit.

-The Sit Family
Sit
Friend
