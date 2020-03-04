|
CHESHIRE - Linda Krystock, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. She was the devoted and loving wife of Paul W. Krystock.
Mrs. Krystock was born August 10, 1941 in Meriden, the daughter of the late Florian and Rose (Macri) Myjak. She was a longtime Cheshire resident where she was a communicant of St. Thomas Becket Church. She was an avid gardener and fabulous cook. Her hands were rarely still as she was an excellent crafter. During her years in town, she was an active member of the YMCA, AARP and the Senior Center.
Besides her husband of 53 years, Mrs. Krystock is survived by her children Marc Krystock of Wethersfield; Amy Plano and her husband Marc of Shelton; her brother Peter Myjak and his wife Sharon of Danbury; her sister Gail Hyde and her husband Stephen of Meriden; as well as her sister-in-law Frances Krystock of Palm Springs, CA. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Krystock is predeceased by her beautiful son Jeffrey Krystock.
Arrangements - Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 with the funeral procession leaving the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. at 9:30 am and processing to St. Bridget of Sweden - St. Thomas Becket Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108-3272. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020