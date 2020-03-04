The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 272-7209
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire
615 S. Main St.
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire
615 S. Main St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden - St. Thomas Becket Church

Linda A. Krystock


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda A. Krystock Obituary
CHESHIRE - Linda Krystock, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. She was the devoted and loving wife of Paul W. Krystock.

Mrs. Krystock was born August 10, 1941 in Meriden, the daughter of the late Florian and Rose (Macri) Myjak. She was a longtime Cheshire resident where she was a communicant of St. Thomas Becket Church. She was an avid gardener and fabulous cook. Her hands were rarely still as she was an excellent crafter. During her years in town, she was an active member of the YMCA, AARP and the Senior Center.

Besides her husband of 53 years, Mrs. Krystock is survived by her children Marc Krystock of Wethersfield; Amy Plano and her husband Marc of Shelton; her brother Peter Myjak and his wife Sharon of Danbury; her sister Gail Hyde and her husband Stephen of Meriden; as well as her sister-in-law Frances Krystock of Palm Springs, CA. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Krystock is predeceased by her beautiful son Jeffrey Krystock.

Arrangements - Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 with the funeral procession leaving the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. at 9:30 am and processing to St. Bridget of Sweden - St. Thomas Becket Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108-3272. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -