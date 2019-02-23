Linda (Ratta) Dittmer, 98, wife of the late Raymond Dittmer, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Provincia di Chieti, Abruzzi, Italy on May 31, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Grace Ratta. She resided in South Meriden. Mrs. Dittmer was a long-time employee of the Meriden Record Journal. She was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was an active member at the Meriden Senior Center.



She is survived by two grandchildren, Adrian Drogan and Adam Drogan and one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Drogan. She was predeceased by her daughter, Christine (Dittmer) Drogan, her sister, Ida (Ratta) Hollingsworth and her husband Reginald Hollingsworth; her cousin, Michael D'Angelo, and her niece, Joan (Dittmer) Kilby.



Friends and family are invited to pay their respects to Linda at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Immediately after, friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Church. Burial will immediately follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.