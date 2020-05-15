Linda Jandreau
1953 - 2020
Linda (Dills) Jandreau, 67, of Durham, beloved wife of Reynold Jandreau, died Thursday May 7, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital from a brief, yet brave, fight against cancer.

She was born in Meriden, the daughter of Carmel (Barillaro) Dills of Durham and the late Woodrow "Whitey" Dills, Sr. Linda recently retired as the Branch Manager, Vice President for Liberty Bank's South Main Street location.

In addition to her husband and mother, Linda is survived by her children, Michael Jandreau and Nicholas Shettleworth; Her grandchildren; Brendan, Courtney, Adam, Colin and Hanna. Linda's siblings, Sonny Dills, Philip Lee Dills, Carol Dudley, Woody Dills, Jr., Rich Dills, Dennis Dills, and Dianna Dills; Her In-Laws; Ada Dills, Jessica Dills, Wayne Dudley and Loiuse Dills. Also, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte Dills, brother, Phillip "Wayne" Dills, Sr. and niece, Bobbi Jo Meeks.

Linda was a cherub to all, her family, her friends as well as to the community. She is now our Angel for life, she will be sorely missed and never forgotten. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her most rewarding role was grandmother to her five beautiful grandchildren,

Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Future Celebration of Life Event to follow at a later date.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Celebration of Life
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Mom, life will never be the same with such a huge void inside me. I'm grateful for the way you raised me, the life lessons you taught me, and the constant unconditional love you always showed. To not have you in our lives anymore will be a puzzle with a missing piece. I promise to carry on and always make you proud and show the same unconditional love for my children.
Mike Jandreau
Son
May 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Linda. She always had a smile on when we rode the school bus in Grade School. I'm so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you all. I think the last time I saw her was at Lyman's Orchard. May Linda Rest in Peace. Sincerely, Lylean Orlando
Lylean Orlando
Friend
May 14, 2020
It is difficult to find the words to express our sadness of Linda passing. Linda was so kind and caring. She and I got to share two beautiful children as our grandchildren. Family gathering were always special, her presence and bright smile will be missed. Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers for all that will miss her dearly.
Bob Franko
Friend
May 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences! Thoughts and Prayers to all the friends and family. She was a beautiful person, her kindness gave me motivation to do the same! I am so sad...
Chris Taino Smokehouse
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
Linda's sudden passing has left a hole in many hearts. Beloved mom, grandma, wife, aunt, sister, and friend...she will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family. xoxo
Kara Rotheram
Family
May 13, 2020
Kara Rotheram
May 13, 2020
Louise, Woody and Dennis,
So sad to read of Linda's passing. She was such a sweetheart with the most infectious laugh! I hope your happy memories will get you through this difficult time. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Judith Durham
May 13, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Linda for many years in the North Haven branch of Liberty Bank. She was a great boss and a great mentor. I know how much she loved & cherished all of her family.
Jennifer Halligan
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Mrs. Dills, Mr. Jandreau, and family:

Heartfelt condolences on the Loss of your beloved Linda. I was shocked and saddened as I read about her passing. I first met Linda when she was the manager of Citizens Bank in Durham and later when she held that position at Liberty Bank, Pameacha Branch, in Middletown. She was welL suited for those roles-knowledgeable, professional, always finding time to resolve an issue, successfully, friendly, and caring. She will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May LInda Rest In Peace.
Angela Scirpo
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Lindas passing. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Patti
Friend
May 12, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Lindas family. May all your wonderful memories bring comfort at this very sad time. Heaven has been granted another angel.
Randy, George
Friend
May 12, 2020
I am deeply sorry for the loss of your mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend. I know how greatly she will be missed by all who knew her. I extend to you all my deepest sympathy and condolences.
Renee Poet
Renee Poet
Friend
