Linda (Dills) Jandreau, 67, of Durham, beloved wife of Reynold Jandreau, died Thursday May 7, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital from a brief, yet brave, fight against cancer.
She was born in Meriden, the daughter of Carmel (Barillaro) Dills of Durham and the late Woodrow "Whitey" Dills, Sr. Linda recently retired as the Branch Manager, Vice President for Liberty Bank's South Main Street location.
In addition to her husband and mother, Linda is survived by her children, Michael Jandreau and Nicholas Shettleworth; Her grandchildren; Brendan, Courtney, Adam, Colin and Hanna. Linda's siblings, Sonny Dills, Philip Lee Dills, Carol Dudley, Woody Dills, Jr., Rich Dills, Dennis Dills, and Dianna Dills; Her In-Laws; Ada Dills, Jessica Dills, Wayne Dudley and Loiuse Dills. Also, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte Dills, brother, Phillip "Wayne" Dills, Sr. and niece, Bobbi Jo Meeks.
Linda was a cherub to all, her family, her friends as well as to the community. She is now our Angel for life, she will be sorely missed and never forgotten. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her most rewarding role was grandmother to her five beautiful grandchildren,
Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Future Celebration of Life Event to follow at a later date.
She was born in Meriden, the daughter of Carmel (Barillaro) Dills of Durham and the late Woodrow "Whitey" Dills, Sr. Linda recently retired as the Branch Manager, Vice President for Liberty Bank's South Main Street location.
In addition to her husband and mother, Linda is survived by her children, Michael Jandreau and Nicholas Shettleworth; Her grandchildren; Brendan, Courtney, Adam, Colin and Hanna. Linda's siblings, Sonny Dills, Philip Lee Dills, Carol Dudley, Woody Dills, Jr., Rich Dills, Dennis Dills, and Dianna Dills; Her In-Laws; Ada Dills, Jessica Dills, Wayne Dudley and Loiuse Dills. Also, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte Dills, brother, Phillip "Wayne" Dills, Sr. and niece, Bobbi Jo Meeks.
Linda was a cherub to all, her family, her friends as well as to the community. She is now our Angel for life, she will be sorely missed and never forgotten. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her most rewarding role was grandmother to her five beautiful grandchildren,
Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Future Celebration of Life Event to follow at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.