John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt Carmel
1949 - 2020
Linda Jean Cooper Obituary
Linda Jean Cooper, 70, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Apple Rehab Coccomo after a brief illness.

Born in Meriden on May 22, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy E. (Savard) Dudzik. She was a lifelong Meriden resident.

Mrs. Cooper worked for many years in the printing company and retired from City Printing of North Haven. She was a parishioner of St. Laurent Church. Linda loved the outdoors. She enjoyed walking, hiking, gardening, biking, and the beach. She was a great cook and baker, but most of all, loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving daughter Nicole Case and her husband Adam and her grandson Kavan. Linda is also survived by her twin brother Bill Dudzik and his wife Deborah, her brother John Dudzik and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 am from the John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street Meriden and at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt Carmel for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in St. Laurent Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday morning prior to the service from 8:30am to 10:30am.

Linda's family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Apple Rehab Coccomo, Wing 100. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of Angels, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451 For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
