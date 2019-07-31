|
Linda (Clavet) King Gagne, 68, of Wallingford, passed away from a brief illness on July 6, 2019. She was born on Aril 27, 1951, to the late Thaddee and Winifred Clavet.
Linda was also preceded in death by her husband William F. Gagne "Bill", a sister Joyce Clavet and a brother Chanel Clavet,
Linda leaves behind a daughter Shanelle King, a son Ryan Gagne, a sister Lise Couture and husband Armand, a sister Ann Clavet and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and family and friends will be notified.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019