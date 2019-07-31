Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda King Gagne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Clavet) King Gagne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda (Clavet) King Gagne Obituary
Linda (Clavet) King Gagne, 68, of Wallingford, passed away from a brief illness on July 6, 2019. She was born on Aril 27, 1951, to the late Thaddee and Winifred Clavet.

Linda was also preceded in death by her husband William F. Gagne "Bill", a sister Joyce Clavet and a brother Chanel Clavet,

Linda leaves behind a daughter Shanelle King, a son Ryan Gagne, a sister Lise Couture and husband Armand, a sister Ann Clavet and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and family and friends will be notified.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.