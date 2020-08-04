Linda Manning Morley of Meriden, beloved wife of David J. Morley for 47 years, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 after a long illness.
Linda was born in Middlebury, Vermont, the daughter of the late Earle and Virginia Manning on January 27, 1950. The family later moved to West Hartford where Linda graduated from Conard High School in 1968. After graduation, Linda enrolled in the New Britain General Hospital School of Radiology to become a Radiology Technician.
She went to work at Bradley Memorial Hospital in Southington until she had her first daughter Shannon and then took eight years off to raise her two daughters. She then went to work at New Britain General Hospital until her retirement in 2010. Linda was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Meriden until her illness.
Linda was totally devoted to taking care of the family. Linda's second daughter Lisa was born with Down Syndrome and she dedicated her life taking care of her. Linda learned all she could about Down Syndrome and helped other parents who reached out to her with any questions and concerns. Linda was also very involved in the Special Olympics with her daughter Lisa who loved to swim. In her downtime, Linda enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing computer games. She also enjoyed watching all sports with her husband and daughters. When she wasn't doing that, she was helping some of her older friends with shopping, hairdressing, doctor's appointments and church on Sunday. Everyone that ever met Linda loved her. She was always happy and had a smile on her face. She will be sadly missed by her family and everyone that knew her.
Besides her husband David, Linda is survived by her two daughters, Shannon Morley and Lisa Morley, her brother, Steve and his wife Betsy Manning and her sister Mary and her husband David Nelson. She is also survived by nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. The John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements. Donations in Linda's name may be made to the MidState Arc, 200 Research Pkwy., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.