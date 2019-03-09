Lisa A. Iaccarino Fazzino, 62, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Smilow Cancer Hospital/Yale-New Haven with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 32 years to Salvatore Fazzino. Lisa was born in New Haven on June 13, 1956 and was the daughter of Mary Valenza Iaccarino and the late Francis Iaccarino, Sr. She was a 1974 graduate of North Haven High School. Lisa worked for Waldbaums, Food Mart, A&P and Acme Foods for a total of 45 years leaving as a Customer Service Manager. Lisa loved spending time with her family whom she loved unconditionally. A real people person, she was loving and giving to all, she will truly be missed. Mother of Amy Fazzino. Step-Mother of Sarah Damato and Chris Fazzino. Sister of David (Tina) Iaccarino and the late Frank Iaccarino, Jr. Sister-in-Law of Joan Iaccarino, Gary and Rose Wilkins, Jean Fazzino and the late Tony Fazzino. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many loving friends. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to all the nurses and staff at the Smilow Cancer Hospital for their care, concern and dedication.



The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10: 00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Closer to Free Fund, Smilow, c/o Yale New Haven Hospital, Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-1849. www.northavenfuneral.com Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019