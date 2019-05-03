Lisa A. Lorenzana-Casey, 46, passed away Sunday April 28, 2019, at New Hanover Medical Center, Wilmington, NC, surrounded by her family and close friends. Lisa was born April 3, 1973 in Meriden, CT.



Lisa attended Maloney HS, Meriden, CT, and UCONN, Storrs, CT, majoring in English.



Lisa was predeceased by her beloved father, John A. Lorenzana. Lisa is survived by her husband and best friend Dave Casey and her beloved dog Lucy. Lisa is also survived by her mother, Jeannette Lorenzana, sister, Angela Lorenzana, brother, Anthony Lorenzana (wife Carey), and nieces and nephews, Devon Bentley, Kyle Lorenzana, Larissa Glenn, Elijah Glenn, Alayna Lorenzana, and Carly Lorenzana. She is also survived by several beloved Titi's and cousins.



Lisa loved traveling, reading, listening to pod casts, crafting, walking her dog, and collecting shells on the beach.



Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to www.BreastCancer.org.



R.I.P. our beloved Lisa. May you forever have sand between your toes and shells in your hands. We Love You.