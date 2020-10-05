Lisa A. Silvestri, 63, of Wallingford, loving wife of 36 years to Peter P. Silvestri, passed away unexpectedly October 2, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.
She was born in Meriden on January 12, 1957, a daughter of the late Myron Risen and Sylvia (Zax) Hadlock.
Lisa was an enrolled tax agent for H & R Block for over 23 years. She taught basic and upper level tax courses, served as a prior office coordinator, and a mentor for her colleagues. She went above and beyond and provided financial advice to many clients, who will certainly be missing her during tax season. Lisa's whole life centered around her family. She loved hosting family gatherings, cooking, playing Setback, spending time in her pool, and watching shows with her husband. Her favorite places to vacation were Disney and Aquebogue, Long Island. She was absolutely elated to be a grandmother and spend time with her grandson, Jacob, whom she loved immensely.
In addition to her husband, Peter, she is survived by her children, Scott Blau of Wallingford, Nicholas Silvestri of Wallingford, Christina Mule and her husband, Seth, of Meriden; her grandson, Jacob Mule; her sister-in-law, Patricia Roggi and her husband, David, Roggi of Bolton; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Lynne Risen and Debbie Farrell whom she loved dearly.
Lisa's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). Interment will be private in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to her grandson's college fund. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
