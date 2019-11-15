|
|
Lisa Marie Unghire, 31, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the cherished daughter of Gary R. Unghire and Lynne (Buccy) Unghire, esteemed sister of Joshua Unghire and sister-in-law of Rori (Selleck) Unghire, and adored aunt of Bowen and Griffin Unghire.
Lisa was a graduate of Maloney High School and pursued a degree in Psychology at Suffolk University. Lisa had an adventurous spirit; she loved the city, laughing, cooking, hiking, traveling to explore new places, reading, and spending time with her nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in commemoration of her life to be held on Saturday, November 16th at 9:30 am at St. Rose of Lima, 35 Center St., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019