Lisa Yvonne (Paxton) Rudnick passed away on August 10, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, following a sudden illness, she was 59 years old.Lisa had a great love for her family and friends and she will be missed by so many.Lisa is survived by her mother Alice, her sisters Annette and Wendy, her bother Donald, many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was predeceased by her father Richard.This is a women who lived life on her own terms and made no excuses for it. We'd like to include Lisa's own words on her feelings toward living... Quote:"People are funny...just sitting here thinking why we do what we do. Why are some people happy to grow, settle and appreciate the the wonder of "stability"? Then we have others, like me, who just find no happiness in staying still, a pretty little house, old friends and neighbors to wave to everyday, there's just "something" inside us that has a constant "need" for change, new faces new places, we're not looking for greener pastures, we're just looking for more, as much as I miss what I leave behind, it's never the same as what may come. It's not a life for a family, but it's an adventure an old soul needs, even if it means alone, which it usually does. It's either in you or not, but we cannot change who we are. I hope we can learn to respect each other, embrace our differences and come to understand, maybe there's nothing "wrong" with either. Wouldn't it be sad if we all lived in exactly the same way? What would we ever have to talk about?"The family will hold a private service for Lisa.We would also like to ask in honor of Lisa any donation to your local animal shelter in her name would be greatly appreciated.