Lloyd "Bud" Wainwright Cannon Jr., 77, of Durham, loving husband of Lori (Poupart) Cannon, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his first wife, Anne (Norris) Cannon and granddaughter, Emily Lyn.



He was born in New Haven on Nov. 4, 1941, a son of the late Lloyd Wainwright and Dorothy (Blakeslee) Cannon.



Bud joined the Marine Corps straight out of high school and worked at Avco Lycoming in Stratford, multiple Pratt & Whitney locations, Turbine Components in Branford, and Sermatech International, Biddeford, Maine. He went into nursing as a second career and worked as a LPN at Masonicare, Wallingford and Laurel Woods in East Haven before retiring. Bud enjoyed golfing, traveling, cruising, and especially time with family.



In addition to his wife, Lori, he is survived by his sons, John Cannon (Marisa), of Houston, Texas, James Cannon (Lisa), of Rockfall, and William Cannon (Veronica), of Bolton; his daughters, Angela Remillard (Dennis), of Meriden and Patricia Roy (Joseph), of Durham; his sisters, Carol Iaquessa, Esther McPhee, Betty Ann Torino, and Ruth Ann Nettleton; his grandchildren, Ashley, Jeremy, Abigail, Alexander, Benjamin, Blake, Ben, Rachel, Logan, Cecelia, Olivia, David, Dustin, and Zachary; mother-in-law, Shirley Davis; father-in-law, Richard Poupart Sr.; sister-in-law, Shirley Veillette; brother-in-law, Randy Poupart; and many nieces and nephews.



His family will receive relatives and friends at the United Churches of Durham, 228 Main St., Durham, on Saturday, April 6 from 8 to 9 a.m., with funeral services to follow in the church at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either United Churches of Durham or the Marines Toys for Tots. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main Street Ext., Wallingford. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019