Lois A. (Carlone) Wyskiewicz, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Edward J. Wyskiewicz. Lois was born in New Britain and was the the daughter of the late James and Sophie (Sedcieski) Carlone, she attended local schools and graduated New Britain High School. Lois was an active member of St. Ann's Church and had a rich spiritual life that overflowed into her varied parish involvement. She was a minister of the Eucharist and received the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation from Arch Bishop Henry Mansell. Committed to community service, she volunteered with The Friendship Center and Foodshare. Lois enjoyed summers at Old Lyme beaches, Florida, Saratoga, casinos, and the Opera. She was a fan of the Giants, Yankees, and UConn but her greatest love was her family. Lois could be found at their numerous sporting events and never missed a dance recital or Christmas pageant. She valued family traditions and will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend whose kindness, patience, and understanding made her who she was. Lois lived a wonderful life and will be greatly missed.
She leaves her daughters; Sharon Bohuski (Steve), Marlene Wieloch (Paul), Cathy Scheidel (Jim), Cyndi Wyskiewicz, and sons; Edward Wyskiewicz, Dave Wyskiewicz (Amy), and Jim Wyskiewicz (Patty). Nine cherished grandchildren; Brittny and Mitchell Wieloch, Rachel and Erica Bohuski, Josh and Jeff Wyskiewicz, and Tristan, Landon, and Aidan Wyskiewicz. She was predeceased by her two brothers Fr James Carlone and Richard Carlone.
Private Funeral Rites will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Church, The Friendship Center of New Britain or Foodshare. To extend condolences to the Wyskiewicz family or to share a memory of Lois, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 8, 2020