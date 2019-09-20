|
|
Lois (Cello) Grimaldi, 80, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Grimaldi.
She was born in Meriden, the daughter of the late Louis and Flora Cello. Prior to her retirement she worked with the Carrington Co. Lois volunteered her time for 30 years with the Passion Play at St. Thomas Church.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Niles and husband Kyle, Lyn Limanni and husband Gerard all of Plantsville and Chris Grimaldi and wife Angela of MA, her cherished grandchildren Jenna Arcata, Christopher Niles and Amber Polo, Alexandra Schneider and husband Matthew and Zachery Niles and wife Jenna, great grandchildren Jace, Sofia, Mia and Cristian, as well as a sisters Joanne Mongillo and husband George and Carolyn Cello.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 23rd at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2-5pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019