The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Doerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Helen Doerner


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Helen Doerner Obituary
Lois Helen Doerner, 93, wife of the late Walter H. Doerner, died peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Bradley Home. Born in New Britain on December 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Howard B. and Henrietta (Crowell) Wilcox. She was a longtime Meriden resident and was employed by the Meriden Medicare Office for many years of service. Lois was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Meriden. She was an avid reader, loved music and dancing with her husband. She enjoyed bowling, trips to the casino and traveling.

Lois is survived by her three daughters, Gail Hart, Pamela P. Doerner and Susan Stagon (Kathy Fabbri); one son, Walter M. Doerner; seven grandchildren, Cindy Morrow, John W. Hart, Margaret Snape, Lisa Griffin, Laura Edwards, Sara Doerner and Mark Doerner; thirteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and her brother, Howard Wilcox (Helen). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12 noon at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -