Lois Helen Doerner, 93, wife of the late Walter H. Doerner, died peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Bradley Home. Born in New Britain on December 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Howard B. and Henrietta (Crowell) Wilcox. She was a longtime Meriden resident and was employed by the Meriden Medicare Office for many years of service. Lois was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Meriden. She was an avid reader, loved music and dancing with her husband. She enjoyed bowling, trips to the casino and traveling.
Lois is survived by her three daughters, Gail Hart, Pamela P. Doerner and Susan Stagon (Kathy Fabbri); one son, Walter M. Doerner; seven grandchildren, Cindy Morrow, John W. Hart, Margaret Snape, Lisa Griffin, Laura Edwards, Sara Doerner and Mark Doerner; thirteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and her brother, Howard Wilcox (Helen). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12 noon at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 5, 2020