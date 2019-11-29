The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Lois Trudel
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Lois J. Trudel


1935 - 2019
Lois J. Trudel Obituary
Lois J. (Markowski) Trudel, 84, of Seminole, Florida, loving wife of the late Stewart Trudel, passed away peacefully in her home, Monday, November 18, 2019.

Lois was born in Meriden, January 17, 1935, a daughter of the late Sylvester Markowski and Ann (Koziara) Markowski, and had resided in Florida for the past 37 years. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former Meriden-Wallingford Hospital and for the State of CT. until her retirement. Lois was also a private duty nurse in Florida.

She is survived by her two children Dawn French and her husband Gregg of Wallingford; and Mark Trudel of Florida; her 2 grandchildren, who were the lights of her life Brittany French and Brandon French; her sisters Winnie Tacenelli and Rita (Ron) Petrucelli all of Meriden; many nieces; and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Sylvester "Syl" Markowski.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, December 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be private in the Mausoleum at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 28, 2019
