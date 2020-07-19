1/
Lois M. Casey
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois M. Casey, 90, of Wallingford, CT, passed April 25, 2020. She was born May 15, 1929 in New Haven, CT, the first child of James A. Casey and Mary (Krenn) Casey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 directly at Our lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.

In honor of Lois, please consider a donation to the Jonathan Dickerman House Renovation Fund, c/o Hamden Historical Society, P.O. Box 185512, Hamden, CT 06518-5512.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
Our lady of Fatima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved