Lois Manfred Carabetta, of Meriden, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday November 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Dominic H. Manfred and Martha Hartman Manfred, she was the youngest of three siblings.
She was born in Meriden, CT in 1935 and was a lifelong resident, graduating from Meriden High School in 1953. She was a loving wife and mother, adored her 4 grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking and baking their family favorites. She was a skilled artist, avid reader, and ruthless canasta player. Like her father, she had an ongoing interest in antiques and art. Throughout her life she loved spending time on the coast of Maine, at Bailey Island and Hills Beach with her family, who always appreciated her sense of humor, laughter, and interesting observations.
Lois is survived by her husband of 64 years, David A. Carabetta, also of Meriden, 3 daughters, Cynthia (and husband Warren Frost) of Biddeford, Maine, Lynn Widdop of Tavira, Portugal, and Susan Koblish, of Sunnyvale, Californnia, and 4 grandchildren, Eric Frost (and wife Christie), of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Kyle Frost (and Benji Logan), of Lansing, Michigan, Emily and Paul Koblish of Sunnyvale, California, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one sister, Joan Pontolillo of Meriden. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Henry E. Manfred of Meriden.
All funeral services are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.