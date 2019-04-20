The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus
Lorenzo F. Suzio


Lorenzo F. Suzio Obituary
Lorenzo F. Suzio, 86, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born in Meriden on April 18, 1932, he was the son of the late Leonardo and Mary (Costable) Suzio. He was a lifelong Meriden resident and a graduate of Meriden High School. Mr. Suzio was the retired second-generation owner of the L. Suzio York Hill Concrete Companies. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus. Mr. Suzio was an avid outdoorsman, a member of the Bigelow Hollow Sportsmen Club, the Nutmeg Beagle Club, a lifetime member of the Unison Club, and a member of the Meriden Historical Society.

He is survived by his life partner, Dorothy Heffernan, her daughter Nancy and her two children, Emma and Stephen; two nieces, Cheryl A. Suzio, and Linda Munson and her husband Rob; four nephews Len H. Suzio, Scott P. Suzio and Donna, Ric Suzio and Lisa, and Franklin Suzio and Marge. He is also survived by many great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a nephew Steven Suzio; two sisters, Mary Smith and Marjorie Petrucelli; two brothers, Frank Suzio and Leonardo C. Suzio and his wife Henrietta.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:15 from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden and at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, April 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to High Hopes, 44 Woodlawn Terrace, Meriden, CT 06450 or to Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Sampson Brako for all the care given to Lorenzo. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
