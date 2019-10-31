|
|
Loretta Deitrick Keating, 94, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Keating. Loretta was born in New Haven on April 13, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Edward and Emma Aurish Deitrick. She had worked for the SNET Company for many years and later as a clerk at the former New Haven Savings Bank. Loretta was an avid reader and a "True Grandma" to her four grandchildren who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Kathleen (George) Heath and James (Karen) Keating. Grandmother of George W. (Jennifer) Heath IV, Amanda M. Heath, Courtney E. and Kiersten E. Keating. Great grandmother of Brooklynn Heath. Sister-in-law of Anna Deitrick. Sister of the late Edward Deitrick.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 5 to 7 pm in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt, Plantsville at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc. 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019