1/1
Loretta Eckardt
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Eckardt, 59, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly November 14, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Health Center in Clinton, Massachusetts.

She is survived by her mother, Pauline Eckardt of Wallingford; her life partner/husband, Richard Savage of Meriden; her brother, Richard Eckardt of Meriden; her special aunt, Catherine; and many cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, directly at St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the church and cemetery). Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For additional information and Loretta's life story please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.


Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved