Loretta Eckardt, 59, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly November 14, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Health Center in Clinton, Massachusetts.
She is survived by her mother, Pauline Eckardt of Wallingford; her life partner/husband, Richard Savage of Meriden; her brother, Richard Eckardt of Meriden; her special aunt, Catherine; and many cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, directly at St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the church and cemetery). Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For additional information and Loretta's life story please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
.