Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Loretta Garceau passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 97.



The oldest of 6 children, Loretta was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late Adelard Labrecque and Maria Compagna Labrecque. She married Homer Garceau in 1947 and remained married until his death in 2001. They resided in Connecticut for 30 years and raised their 4 children. Loretta and Homer later spent their retirement years in Ocala, Florida. Loretta returned to Connecticut in 2011 to be with 3 of her children and their families.



Loretta was a very active and faithful Catholic. She was a member of several church choirs for over 60 years.



Loretta was also preceded in death by her brother, Chanel Labrecque and sister, Rita Jalbert. She is survived by her 4 children Raymond Garceau and wife Patricia of Meriden, Paul Garceau of Meriden, Janet Hutchinson of Colorado Springs, and Patricia Nihon and husband Georges of Meriden, along with seven grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 sisters.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection in Wallingford. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's name to the Church of the Resurrection Building Fund, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, or Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 267 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT. 06451. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019