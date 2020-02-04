|
Lori Mclean Kokoszka, 56, of Meriden, Loving wife of Paul M. Kokoszka, passed away unexpectedly February 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Meriden on January 3, 1964, a daughter of Walter McLean of Harwich, MA and Leah (Brigham) McLean of Meriden.
She worked as a medical assistant for Grove Hill Medical Center in Kensington. She loved the beach, baking, arts and crafts, and fishing, and will be remembered for her care and compassion for others.
In addition to her husband, Paul, and her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Scott McLean and his wife, Marion, and Michael McLean; her sister, Lisa McLean Shields and her husband, Peter; and many nieces and nephews.
Lori's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Interment will be private. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020