Lorna S. Orsini
1927 - 2020
Lorna (Salka) Orsini, 93, wife of the late Dominic Orsini, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.

Born in Meriden on March 5. 1927, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Stella (Fredericks) Salka. She was a lifelong Meriden resident, a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and a member of the Rosary Society.

Mrs. Orsini together with her husband, owned the Exit 21 Sunoco Gas Station in Cromwell.

She is survived by a daughter, Candace Van Tassell (Charles), four sons; Neil Orsini (Laurie), Leslie Orsini (Susan), Dominic Orsini Jr. (Jody) and Joseph Orsini. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Eric Van Tassell, Neil Orsini, Jeannette Ganci, Lacey Orsini and Kaycee Orsini, two great grandchildren, Fiona and Max Ganci, a sister-in-law, Betty Cestaro and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Bradley Home staff for the loving and compassionate care given to Lorna.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, in Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. The John J. Ferry & Sons, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT 06450. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. For online condolences, please visit, jferryfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
