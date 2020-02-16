|
Lorraine Betty Cepaniewski, 89, wife of the late Edward "Deak" Cepaniewski, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 peacefully at home after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on September 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Makary and Elena Targonsky. She had resided in Meriden. Lorraine lived her life being passionate about her family, cooking, heritage and had the most amazing green thumb. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020