Lorraine Dorothy Papallo DeCarlo, a lifelong resident of Meriden, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born on June 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ellen Papallo. She graduated in 1950 from Meriden High School and worked for many years as a receptionist for the Meriden YWCA.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Anthony DeCarlo, the love of her life and everlasting friend. Born to them was their pride and joy, son Joseph DeCarlo. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Calmyca, Helen Perzanowski and June Papallo; her nephews, Richard Perzanowski and Charles Perzanowsky, Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Kay DeCarlo.
Lorraine is survived by many nieces and nephews. Dear to her heart are nieces Dorothy Minervino, Dorothy DeCarlo and Nina DiMauro; nephew Charles Perzanowski; friends Charles and Annette Wagner, and Greg Smith, who was considered a second son.
Lorraine was a woman of grace and faith. She will be remembered by family and friends as the kindest and most gentle soul. To know Lorraine was to love her and cherish her. Her passing is truly a great loss for those who knew her.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 31st at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St. Meriden, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Father William McCarthy c/o My Father's House, 35 North Moodus Road, Moodus, CT 06469. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 28 to July 27, 2019