|
|
Lorraine G. Mesite, 88, beloved wife of the late Louis J. Mesite, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 12, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born on June 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late George and Eva Grimord. Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Meriden, she attended local schools and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Lorraine worked at the Meriden Wallingford Hospital Coffee Shop from where she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she cherished. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Lorraine will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Mesite is survived by her children: Linda Pasinski and her husband Richard of Holiday, FL, Louis A. Mesite of Meriden, Susan Benson of Wallingford; four grandsons: James Pasinski and his wife Kelly, Kevin Pasinski and his husband Abel, Michael Benson, Jeffrey Benson and his fiance Jordan; four great grandchildren: Austin, Hailey, Annabella, Ashlyn; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Edward and Judith Freiheit and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and a sister.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 16th at 9:30 a.m. from the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Laurent Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday morning August 16th from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com.
Donations in memory of Lorraine Mesite, may be made to HHC at Home Hospice Care, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy, Suite 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019