Lorraine M. (LaPoint) Cyr, 87, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Norman Cyr for 29 years. Lorraine was born in Caswell, Maine on May 28, 1933 to the late Lawrence and Laura (Nadeau) Lapoint. She was a strong independent woman who always put her family first and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She loved her garden that was filled with angels and enjoyed sharing her delicious baked breads and cookies with family and friends. Lorraine is survived by 9 children, Laura Schipritt, Judy Jasunas (Vincent), Linda Voisine (Bruce), Connie Sperlazza (Gary), Sandra Keef (Terry), Mary Ferland (Bernard), Michael Chase (Gina), Dwaine Chase (Susan) and Theresa Chase, 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Darrell Lapoint, two sisters, Elizabeth Melvin and Mae Schwartz and her husband Gerald and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Norman, she was predeceased by her son Robert Chase, son-in-law, Allen Schipritt, one sister Rita Cyr and 4 brothers, Russell, Richard, Ralph and Mann Lapoint. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Dominic's Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Face coverings are required at all times. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
