Lorraine M. Stanton, 102, of Southington passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Stanton.
Lorraine was born in Hartford on June 26, 1918 to the late Margueretta (Hurley) and Dr. William Nagle. She went to Lincoln Lewis Grammar School and was a 1936 graduate of the nursing program at St. Raphael's Hospital, where she went on to work in the operating room. She also worked at Bradley Memorial Hospital and after retirement, worked nights at Ridgewood Health Care Center.
She enjoyed helping others and volunteering meant a lot to her. She spent over 17 years volunteering at the Southington Care Center, as well as her church Mary Our Queen. She was described by those whose lives she touched as genuine, loving, kind, helpful, and a good friend.
Lorraine is survived by her son Robert Courtney Stanton and his wife Carol; her son-in-law Lawrence J. Mucci and his wife Mary; her grandchildren Lawrence S. Mucci, Laura S. Mucci, and Patrick Stanton and his wife Tori; and her great-grandchild Darcie Stanton. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother Rev. William Nagle and her daughter Mary S. Mucci.
Lorraine's family would like to thank the Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation staff for taking such good care of her over the years, and would like to extend a special thank you to nurse Danika as well.
A Memorial Mass will be held on August 21, 2020 at 11am at Mary Our Queen Church at 248 Savage St., Plantsville, followed by burial at St. Thomas Cemetery at 209 Belleview Ave., Southington. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com