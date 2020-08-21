1/1
Lorraine M. Stanton
1918 - 2020
Lorraine M. Stanton, 102, of Southington passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Stanton.

Lorraine was born in Hartford on June 26, 1918 to the late Margueretta (Hurley) and Dr. William Nagle. She went to Lincoln Lewis Grammar School and was a 1936 graduate of the nursing program at St. Raphael's Hospital, where she went on to work in the operating room. She also worked at Bradley Memorial Hospital and after retirement, worked nights at Ridgewood Health Care Center.

She enjoyed helping others and volunteering meant a lot to her. She spent over 17 years volunteering at the Southington Care Center, as well as her church Mary Our Queen. She was described by those whose lives she touched as genuine, loving, kind, helpful, and a good friend.

Lorraine is survived by her son Robert Courtney Stanton and his wife Carol; her son-in-law Lawrence J. Mucci and his wife Mary; her grandchildren Lawrence S. Mucci, Laura S. Mucci, and Patrick Stanton and his wife Tori; and her great-grandchild Darcie Stanton. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother Rev. William Nagle and her daughter Mary S. Mucci.

Lorraine's family would like to thank the Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation staff for taking such good care of her over the years, and would like to extend a special thank you to nurse Danika as well.

A Memorial Mass will be held on August 21, 2020 at 11am at Mary Our Queen Church at 248 Savage St., Plantsville, followed by burial at St. Thomas Cemetery at 209 Belleview Ave., Southington. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Mary Our Queen Church
AUG
21
Burial
St. Thomas Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
God has put eternity in our hearts and mind, but unexpected events befalls us all, we have hope of a resurrection to see our loved ones like Lorraine back again, to the bereaved family accept my condolences in this time of grief.

Regards,
Claire Denise Augustine
August 16, 2020
She was my older cousin, and one of my inspirations to be a nurse. I also babysat for them when Mary was a baby. She was a wonderful person.
Cynthia Nagle Sheriff
Family
