Lorraine (Veillette) Muenchow, 89, wife of the late Jack Muenchow, Sr., died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Born on June 23, 1929, she was a lifelong resident of Meriden and was the daughter of the late Cora (Dupuis) and Odilon Veillette.



Lorraine led an active and fulfilling life, graduating from Meriden High School in 1947. She began work at Tredennick Paint Company after high school where she met her future husband, Jack. She and Jack married in 1951 and had 43 years of happy marriage before his death in 1995.



In addition to Tredennick Paint Company, Lorraine was a stenographer for the Miller Co. for many years before becoming secretary at Maloney High School in the Guidance Department. She retired in 1994 after 25 years at Maloney and was awarded the Best Secretary Award in 1993. Mrs. Muenchow was also a Catholic Canna member, was active in the PTA at St. Laurent's School, and was a Den Mother in her son's Cub Scouts.



Lorraine is survived by her devoted son, Jack Muenchow, Jr. She was the adored aunt of Irene, Bobby, Michael and Jimmy and great aunt of Jennifer, Christopher, Mark, Nathan, Connor and Jason. She will also be remembered by her life-long friends, Lorraine, Jean and Anita. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her loving daughter, Susan; her brother, Robert Veillette, Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Mildred Veillette.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Midstate Medical Center and the Hartford Healthcare Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during this difficult time.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Thursday, June 13th at 9:15 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, and at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Laurent Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Wednesday, June 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019