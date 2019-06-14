The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels
Mt. Carmel Campus
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine (Veillette) Muenchow, 89, wife of the late Jack Muenchow, Sr., was held on Thursday, June 13th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus. Burial was in St. Laurent Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bob Veillette, Jim Veillette, Chris Veillette and Mark Veillette, all nephews, Bill Hinman and Tom Hinman, friends. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019
