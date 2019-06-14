|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine (Veillette) Muenchow, 89, wife of the late Jack Muenchow, Sr., was held on Thursday, June 13th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus. Burial was in St. Laurent Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bob Veillette, Jim Veillette, Chris Veillette and Mark Veillette, all nephews, Bill Hinman and Tom Hinman, friends. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019