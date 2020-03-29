|
|
Lorraine (Picaut) Hunt, 79, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Water's Edge Health & Rehabilitation. She was the beloved wife of Francis "Mickey" Hunt. Lorraine was born in Manchester on September 16, 1940, daughter of the late Louis and Lillian (Kelly) Picaut. She was a waitress for many years at the Hawthorne Inn Restaurant and Sans Sousi. Lorraine liked arts and crafts, loved to cook and travel, and was a member of St. John's Church.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her sons Mark Prigitano and his wife Stacy, and Vincent Prigitano and his wife Sue; grandsons Mason Prigitano and Mitchell Prigitano; brothers and sisters Louis Picaut and his wife Elizabeth and Carol Walker. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Picaut.
Lorraine's funeral services will be private at this time. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please share a condolence with Lorraine's family at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 28, 2020