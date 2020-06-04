Lorraine Rita (Sandy) McMahon passed away Thursday, May 21 2020, in Hernando, Florida.She is now in God's comfort and care. The perpetual light will shine on her and give her eternal rest. May she rest in peace.She leaves behind sons, Kenny McMahon and his wife Jane, Ronald McMahon and his wife Cindy, both of Southington, CT, Scott McMahon of Hernando, Florida, daughter Dawn McMahon and her fiancee Kyle of Meriden CT. One brother Ralph Marzucca and his wife Cathy of Southington, CT. Two sisters Linda Haley of Southington, CT and Kathleen Marzucca of Meriden, CT, seven grandchildren and several neices and nephews.