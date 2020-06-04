Lorraine Rita (Sandy) McMahon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Rita (Sandy) McMahon passed away Thursday, May 21 2020, in Hernando, Florida.

She is now in God's comfort and care. The perpetual light will shine on her and give her eternal rest. May she rest in peace.

She leaves behind sons, Kenny McMahon and his wife Jane, Ronald McMahon and his wife Cindy, both of Southington, CT, Scott McMahon of Hernando, Florida, daughter Dawn McMahon and her fiancee Kyle of Meriden CT. One brother Ralph Marzucca and his wife Cathy of Southington, CT. Two sisters Linda Haley of Southington, CT and Kathleen Marzucca of Meriden, CT, seven grandchildren and several neices and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved