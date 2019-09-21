The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Louis Troccolo
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
The Wallingford Funeral Home
809 N. Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:15 AM
The Wallingford Funeral Home
809 N. Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1946 - 2019
Louis Anthony Troccolo
Louis Anthony Troccolo, 73, of Wallingford, died Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Munley) Troccolo.

He was born in Torrington, September 8, 1946, a son of the late Anthony and Vera (Renzullo) Troccolo and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and a retired teacher who taught at Robert Earley, Moran and Dag Hammarskjold Middle Schools in Wallingford. Louis played in the Northwest Community Band for over 50 years and was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge #1365.

In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his son, Robert Anthony Troccolo; his brothers and their wives, David and Kathy Troccolo, and Anthony and Kathy Troccolo; and several nieces and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday from 9 to 10:15 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Church of the Resurrection Building Fund, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
