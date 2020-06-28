Louis A. "Buddy" Cifone Jr., 44, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly June 24, 2020 at South County Hospital is South Kingston, Rhode Island.
He was born in Meriden on November 13, 1975, a son of Pamela (Adams) and Louis A. Cifone Sr. of Meriden
He was an avid reader, a huge NASCAR fan, loved spending time in Lou's garage and always made time to say "I love you."
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Louis A. Cifone III of Meriden; his sister, Amie Powell and her husband, Rob, of Meriden; his niece, Ella Powell; his Grandmother, Marie "Nana" Adams of Wallingford and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
All services and burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.