1/1
Louis J. Parisi
8/7/1936 - 7/11/2020
Louis J. Parisi, 83, of Wallingford, died peacefully in his home on Saturday July 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Stevens) Parisi. Louis was born and raised in a North Haven Farmhouse on August 7, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Biga) Parisi. The family moved to Spring Street in Wallingford where he graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. in 1955. He completed his service with the National Guard and started his life as a Teamster working for National Fence. He was a foreman for the Suzio Co. at York Hill Trap Rock where he was appointed Trustee of Local 677. In 1988 Louis was appointed then elected to the position of Business Agent for Teamster Local 677 where he was instrumental in developing CDL and Haz Mat courses and seminars. He was devoted to improving the quality of life for his fellow workers. Throughout his Teamster career he remained a musician at heart. He was a talented drummer playing with "The Musical Knights", "Don Richards" and "The Bob Erdos Quartet". Louis is survived by his son Mark Parisi and his wife Lori of Wallingford; his daughters, Christine Wojewodka and her husband John of Wallingford, Wendy Doolan and her husband Joseph of Watertown and Amy Parisi-Medina and her husband Joseph of Wallingford; his grandchildren, Mark Parisi, Jr., Valerie Parisi, Tucker and Reagan Doolan, Jamie Medina, CJ, Alexandra, and Ryan Crilly; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie and Butch Christoni, Beatrice and John Gawlak and Marilyn and Pete Accompora; and several nieces and nephews. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Thursday, July 16th from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 235 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Safe social distancing will be observed in all locations. Gifts in his memory may be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
