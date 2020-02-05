The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Louis Pellegrino
Louis "Bill" Pellegrino


1938 - 2020
Louis "Bill" Pellegrino Obituary
Louis "Bill" Pellegrino, 81, of Meriden, loving husband of Karen (Rogers) Pellegrino, passed away peacefully February 1, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. A lifelong horse racing fan, Bill ran the home stretch surrounded by his family.

He was born in Meriden on August 27, 1938, a son of the late Louis and Margaret (Moran) Pellegrino. A lifelong resident of the area, Bill taught math at Platt High School for 32 years.

In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived by his sons, Daniel Pellegrino and his wife, Elaine, of East Hampton and David Pellegrino and his wife, Michelle, of Alexandria, Virginia; his daughter, Anne Melton and her husband, James, of Titusville, Florida; his sister, Judith Barmore of Southington; his grandchildren, Alex Melton, Christopher Melton, Emma Pellegrino, Bennett Pellegrino, Bryan Pellegrino, Derek Pellegrino and his wife Evelyn; his great grandson, Liam Pellegrino; Brother-in-law, Hugh Rogers, and his wife, Judy, of Lakeville, MA; Sister-in-law, June Rogers, of Middleboro, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

All services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Project Excel, C/O Platt High School, 220 Coe Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
