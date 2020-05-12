Louise,
I am so very sorry for the loss of Louis. I got the pleasure to get to know him when he was my dads (John Erickson) roommate at the Regency. He was such a nice man.
My condolences go out to you and your family.
Louis R. Czaja, 79, of Wallingford, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Regency House. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Gianotti) Czaja. Louie was born in Meriden, July 11, 1940, a son of the late Louis and Tillie (Pastuszak) Czaja and graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Louis was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 36 years until his retirement. In earlier years Louie enjoyed bowling in leagues at T-Bowl and Colony Lanes. He was a member of the American Legion - Post 187, the Polish National Alliance and the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club. In addition to his wife Louise, he is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Irene (Mrs. Benjamin) Dinice, and Adele and Joseph Proto; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Laura Czaja; and many nieces, nephews. grand nieces and grand nephews. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. A public Mass in memory of Louis will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.