The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Tanch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis S. Tanch


3/16/1942 - 9/8/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis S. Tanch Obituary
Louis "Red" Tanch, 77, of Wallingford was called to his eternal resting place on September 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lillian Romero Tanch. He entered this world on March 16, 1942, in New Haven, CT, born to Helen and Louis Tanch. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor LeTourneau, brother-in-law James Snedeker and brother-in-law Mario Romero and his wife Rosie all of Wallingford and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that he treated like his own children. He was predeceased by his sister Susan Snedeker, his brother-in-law Godfrey LeTourneau, Jr., and his nephews Godfrey LeTourneau III and Christopher Romero.

Red's family would like to thank the staff at Wallingford Dialysis Care in Wallingford. He looked forward to visiting with the staff and other patients during his regular care there. They would also like to thank the staff at Mid-State for the wonderful treatment he received there.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, September 13th from 5pm-7pm at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm St., Wallingford. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, or for directions, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Download Now