Louis "Red" Tanch, 77, of Wallingford was called to his eternal resting place on September 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lillian Romero Tanch. He entered this world on March 16, 1942, in New Haven, CT, born to Helen and Louis Tanch. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor LeTourneau, brother-in-law James Snedeker and brother-in-law Mario Romero and his wife Rosie all of Wallingford and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that he treated like his own children. He was predeceased by his sister Susan Snedeker, his brother-in-law Godfrey LeTourneau, Jr., and his nephews Godfrey LeTourneau III and Christopher Romero.
Red's family would like to thank the staff at Wallingford Dialysis Care in Wallingford. He looked forward to visiting with the staff and other patients during his regular care there. They would also like to thank the staff at Mid-State for the wonderful treatment he received there.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, September 13th from 5pm-7pm at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm St., Wallingford. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, or for directions, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019