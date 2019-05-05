Louise B. (Belcourt) Bartholomew, wife of Robert "Bob" Bartholomew, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Shoreline of Clinton - Memory Care Community after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Born in Meriden on Aug. 31, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Ella (Trudeau) Belcourt. She was a Meriden resident most of her life before retiring with her husband to Pottersville, N.Y. for a quiet but active retirement for almost 20 years. Most recently she resided in Ivoryton, Conn.



Louise graduated from Meriden High School in the class of 1950. Mrs. Bartholomew was a parishioner of both Holy Angels and St. Laurent Church and was a part of the Holy Angels Womens Club. Louise was in a singing group and enjoyed making shirret rugs. She was a quiet, soft hearted, constant presence in her children's young lives. Louise was proud to be a housewife and mother. As her children grew into able young adults she worked outside the home at New Departure of Meriden, Clark Brothers Bolt Company of Plantsville, the Lane Construction Company of Meriden, and eventually owning The Picture Framer in Cheshire.



Besides her husband, she will be lovingly missed by her four children, Candace "Candy" Bialczak, Joe Bartholomew and his wife, Gail, Robert A. Bartholomew II, and Christian Bartholomew and his wife, Rose. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Aimee, Abigail, Joel, Robert III, Ryan, Cariese, Matthew, and Nicholas. Louise also is survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son-in-law, Thomas Bialczak; and her brother, Peter Belcourt.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center of Connecticut, Inc., 1261 S. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 5 to May 4, 2019