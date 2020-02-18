|
|
Louise M. Rostock, 89 passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Plantsville on June 10, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Caroline (Kozack) Walonoski. She is survived by her sisters, Maryann Oberg and Sister Victoria Walonoski. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 18, 2020