Louise Marie Cavadini, 82, of Wallingford, wife of the late John Cavadini passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford.
She is survived by her son, Robert Cavadini and his wife, Joanne, of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Natalie Cavadini and her husband Jeffrey Voos, of Wallingford and Valery Cavadini of Winchester, NH; and her great grandchildren, Allison and Brandon Voos. She was predeceased by her son, John Cavadini, Jr, and her brothers, Robert Forgiana and John Shaw.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. All are welcome to stay for a memorial service at 5:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be private. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019