Louise V. (Sirico) Gadd, age 95, of Wallingford, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019. Louise was the widow of George E. Gadd. She is survived by her daughter Marjory (Rocco) Palladino; sons Gregory & Thomas Gadd; 8 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren.
Friends may visit with her family on Friday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, and may attend her Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rita Church, Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Louise's memory may be made to Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT 06451. To send a condolence to her family please see: www.beecherandbennett.com
