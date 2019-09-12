The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Gadd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise S. Gadd


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise S. Gadd Obituary
Louise V. (Sirico) Gadd, age 95, of Wallingford, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019. Louise was the widow of George E. Gadd. She is survived by her daughter Marjory (Rocco) Palladino; sons Gregory & Thomas Gadd; 8 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren.

Friends may visit with her family on Friday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, and may attend her Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rita Church, Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Louise's memory may be made to Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT 06451. To send a condolence to her family please see: www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now