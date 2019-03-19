The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Louise Piazza
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
1924 - 2019
Louise T. Piazza Obituary
Louise T. Piazza, 94, went to be with the love of her life, Rosie, on March 15, 2019 at the Regency House after a 10-month illness. She was born Aug. 2, 1924 in Yonkers, N.Y., to the late Antonio and Anna Veno. She is reunited with the late Rosario Piazza, her husband of 68 years, who died in 2013. Louise leaves her children and grandchildren to honor her memory, Gail M. Onorato, her daughter, of New York, N.Y., and her granddaughters, Andrea, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Julia, of New York, N.Y. She also leaves behind her son, Ronald P. Piazza, of Wallingford, with whom she resided, and the faithful Benny, the family dog. Besides her parents and husband, Louise was predeceased by her loving brother, Ralph Veno; and many cousins, in-laws, and special friends. She was employed by Southern N.E. Telephone Co. until her retirement 29 years ago. Louise was a terrific artist, painting portraits of the neighborhood children and giving them to their parents who hung them in their homes. One of her favorites was of the late Coach Roger McMahon for his retirement. She did beautiful drawings for all of the telephone company employees on their retirements. Her drawing of Santa is a neighborhood favorite that has gone in the picture window for 65 years at Christmas. She was known for her many Christmas cards sent and palm crosses at Easter. Louise was a kind, caring and religious person who honored God every day. She treated all of the neighborhood kids like her own, baking them cookies and blueberry muffins with a pitcher of Kool-Aid. Baseball and the N.Y. Yankees were big in her home. She would take Ron to the park and pitched batting practice, and never missed a little league game. The family would like to thank MidState Hospital and the Regency House for their care over this difficult time. Also, thank you to the girls at CT Hospice in Branford for their sensitive care. We also have special love for Maryann Bertini Hall and Chick Kelman for visiting her with Holy Communion. Many thanks to all of our friends for their prayers. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Wednesday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 18, 2019
