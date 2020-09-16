1/1
Louiselle C. Lafontaine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louiselle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louiselle C. Lafontaine, 82, of Southington, passed away on September 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Jean Claude Lafontaine, and is survived by her children Ann (Eric) Cormier of Bristol, Simon (Heather) Lafontaine of Southington, Julie (Matthew) Colby of New Hampshire; her 8 grandchildren; her siblings; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 4-7pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N Main St., Southington. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 9am at the funeral home, processing to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, 209 Belleview Ave., Southington.

For full obituary & online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dellavecchia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved