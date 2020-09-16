Louiselle C. Lafontaine, 82, of Southington, passed away on September 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Jean Claude Lafontaine, and is survived by her children Ann (Eric) Cormier of Bristol, Simon (Heather) Lafontaine of Southington, Julie (Matthew) Colby of New Hampshire; her 8 grandchildren; her siblings; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 4-7pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N Main St., Southington. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 9am at the funeral home, processing to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, 209 Belleview Ave., Southington.
