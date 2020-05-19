Lucas Furgalack, 24, an amazing son, brother, coworker, and friend passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2020. He was born in Farmington, January 10, 1996, the son of Ann (Beale) Furgalack and the late John T. Furgalack and was a graduate of Lyman Hall H.S. and Porter and Chester Institute. He was an electrical apprentice and a member of I.B.E.W. Local 90. Luke would light up any room he walked into. He would go out of his way to reach out to people, close or not, to always make sure someone had a friend and companion. Luke touched the lives of so many people. His laugh was contagious. He is the type of person who would walk into a room of strangers and be friends with every single person within 5 minutes. Luke has brought so much joy to everyone's lives. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Rebecca Furgalack; his grandmother, Jacquelyn (DeLucia) Beale his uncles and aunts, Thomas and his wife Linda Furgalack, Michael and his wife Johanna Furgalack, Robert Beale, Christopher and his wife Abby Beale, and Nancy Powers; several cousins including, Mary and Bill Hilliker, Peter Ricci, Sally Ricci, Jo-Ann Ricci, Kathleen Haley, Traci Furgalack and her husband Shawn Kilmartin, Sarah Furgalack, Matthew Beale and Lauren Beale, Jonathan Beale, Taylor Furgalack, Michael Beale, Katrina Furgalack and Michael Furgalack; and his beloved dog Pippy. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of gifts, please do a simple act of kindness in his honor. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.