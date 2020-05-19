Our entire family sends our deepest sympathies, especially to Ann and Rebecca. Our hearts are so heavily and we want you to know that from the moment we heard, we have been sending you our love, prayers and wishes for strength and courage as you grieve the loss of someone so dear. We each knew Luke in a different way, but we all have the same summation of him - he was an exceptionally friendly, kind, and special person who set an example we all admire and hope to emulate, now more than ever. Although we cannot fully imagine your loss, know that we care deeply and hold you close in our hearts.

Wendy, Lynch

Friend