Lucas T. Fugalack
1/10/1996 - 5/16/2020
Lucas Furgalack, 24, an amazing son, brother, coworker, and friend passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2020. He was born in Farmington, January 10, 1996, the son of Ann (Beale) Furgalack and the late John T. Furgalack and was a graduate of Lyman Hall H.S. and Porter and Chester Institute. He was an electrical apprentice and a member of I.B.E.W. Local 90. Luke would light up any room he walked into. He would go out of his way to reach out to people, close or not, to always make sure someone had a friend and companion. Luke touched the lives of so many people. His laugh was contagious. He is the type of person who would walk into a room of strangers and be friends with every single person within 5 minutes. Luke has brought so much joy to everyone's lives. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Rebecca Furgalack; his grandmother, Jacquelyn (DeLucia) Beale his uncles and aunts, Thomas and his wife Linda Furgalack, Michael and his wife Johanna Furgalack, Robert Beale, Christopher and his wife Abby Beale, and Nancy Powers; several cousins including, Mary and Bill Hilliker, Peter Ricci, Sally Ricci, Jo-Ann Ricci, Kathleen Haley, Traci Furgalack and her husband Shawn Kilmartin, Sarah Furgalack, Matthew Beale and Lauren Beale, Jonathan Beale, Taylor Furgalack, Michael Beale, Katrina Furgalack and Michael Furgalack; and his beloved dog Pippy. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of gifts, please do a simple act of kindness in his honor. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. There are no words to express my condolences . Please know my prayers and love go to the entire family, Furgalack's and the Beale family. No finer family, I love you all and prayers for our precious Lord to give you strength.
Julia Kane
Friend
May 18, 2020
May God continue to watch over and strengthen the family during this very difficult time. Amen.
Cassandra Carolan
Friend
May 18, 2020
Our entire family sends our deepest sympathies, especially to Ann and Rebecca. Our hearts are so heavily and we want you to know that from the moment we heard, we have been sending you our love, prayers and wishes for strength and courage as you grieve the loss of someone so dear. We each knew Luke in a different way, but we all have the same summation of him - he was an exceptionally friendly, kind, and special person who set an example we all admire and hope to emulate, now more than ever. Although we cannot fully imagine your loss, know that we care deeply and hold you close in our hearts.
Wendy, Lynch
Friend
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leary's
Friend
