Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Plantsville Congregational Church
109 Church St.
Plantsville, CT
Lucia M. Demmons


1930 - 2020
Lucia M. Demmons Obituary
Lucia "Lu" M. (Sweeton) Demmons, 89, of Cheshire, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a brief illness.

Lu was born on January 10, 1930 in Winsted to the late Albert and Mary (Humphrey) Sweeton.

She worked for many years in the insurance industry and retired to North Carolina where she lived for over 20 years before returning to Connecticut to be closer to her family. Lu taught Adult Education in Wallingford and was an active member of the Cheshire Senior Center where she loved to play cards and exercise.

Lu is survived by 2 daughters, Ginny Foote and her husband Gary of Bristol and Janet Thayer and her husband Paul of Southington, 2 sons, John L. Demmons, Jr. and his wife Karen of Plainville, and Steven Saunders and his wife Janice of Colchester, VT, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Lucille Meyer of Bloomfield and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Elbert C. Saunders, Jr., her second husband, John L. Demmons, Sr., one daughter, Elizabeth Jakiela, two sisters, Grace Ayer and Eunice Gilbert and her brother, Richard Sweeton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lu's memory may be made to the Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St., Plantsville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
