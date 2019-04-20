The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church
82 Akron Street
Meriden, CT
View Map
Lucien Joe Dube


1981 - 2019
Lucien Joe Dube Obituary
Lucien "Joe" Dube, 38, entered into Heaven unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Meriden on February 16, 1981, he was the son of Mary and Lucien "Bill" Dube. He had resided in Meriden and graduated from Wilcox Technical School, Class of 2000 and from Ohio Technical Automotive College in 2001. Joe was employed by Merriam Motors and Sears Hardware for over thirteen years. Joe loved fishing, restoring cars and Legos.

He is survived by one sister, Heather Dube Varricchio and her husband Paul, Jr.; his nieces and nephews, Paige, Cameron, Adrianna and Zander; two aunts, Donna Ricker and her husband Ray and Patricia Gariepy and one uncle, Paul Steele and his wife Evonne. He was also survived by many cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Lucien Joseph and Clara Dube and Herbert and Dorothy Steele and an uncle, Herbert Steele, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church, 82 Akron Street, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden on Tuesday, April 23rd from 4 to 7 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450 or to a . For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
